Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY18 guidance at $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 11,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,127. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

