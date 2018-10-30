Owens-Illinois (OI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.66.

OI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 1,340,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,473. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

