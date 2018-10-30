Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,640.16% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.94. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

