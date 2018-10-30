OST Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, OST has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, Binance and Gate.io. OST has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $5.16 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00242734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.35 or 0.09859036 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,316,213 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

