Oslo Asset Management AS Sells 388,500 Shares of SM Energy Co (SM)

Oslo Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 388,500 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises about 11.6% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $43,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSE SM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.03. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

