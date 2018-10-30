Oritani Financial (ORIT) Announces Earnings Results

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of ORIT stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Oritani Financial has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $709.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.