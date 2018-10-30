Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,315.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $803,028.00 and approximately $16,315.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000510 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,207,518 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

