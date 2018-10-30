Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $2,020.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2,130.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2020 earnings at $42.94 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,087.57.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $29.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,509.18. 237,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,610. The stock has a market cap of $801.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $17,715,000. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

