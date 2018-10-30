Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.96.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.85 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

