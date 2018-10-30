Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,439 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after buying an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comcast by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,096,000 after buying an additional 1,125,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

