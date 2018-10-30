Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7,972.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 38.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. $1 reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NYSE:HON opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

