OPG Power Ventures Plc. (OPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from OPG Power Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OPG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11.65 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 33,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,283. OPG Power Ventures has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

In other news, insider Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 601,787 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £66,196.57 ($86,497.54). Also, insider Jeremy Warner Allen acquired 196,271 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £23,552.52 ($30,775.54).

OPG Power Ventures Plc develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power, natural gas, and waste heat power plants with an installed capacity of 750 megawatts. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

