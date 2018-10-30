OPCoinX Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPCX)

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, OPCoinX has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OPCoinX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. OPCoinX has a market capitalization of $104,254.00 and approximately $366.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00243039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.23 or 0.09940787 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OPCoinX

OPCoinX’s total supply is 125,428,875 coins and its circulating supply is 77,640,944 coins. The official website for OPCoinX is overpoweredcoin.com . OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OPCoinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

