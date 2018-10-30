One Horizon Group Inc (OHGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,851 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the September 28th total of 656,322 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,470,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OHGI stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. One Horizon Group has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative return on equity of 91.79% and a negative net margin of 867.98%.

About One Horizon Group

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

