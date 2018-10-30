One Horizon Group Inc (OHGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,276,851 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the September 28th total of 656,322 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,470,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OHGI stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. One Horizon Group has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative return on equity of 91.79% and a negative net margin of 867.98%.

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

