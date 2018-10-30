One Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.26.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 701,269 shares of company stock worth $49,544,684 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $73.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.