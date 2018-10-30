OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OncoSec Medical were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 97.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 221,916 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 157.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 2,614,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.02. OncoSec Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

OncoSec Medical Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

