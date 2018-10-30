ON Semiconductor (ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,687. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

