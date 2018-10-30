ON Semiconductor Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

NASDAQ ON opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

