OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,419 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.54 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

