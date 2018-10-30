OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $119,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $682,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total transaction of $699,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,593.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $9,228,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

Shares of COST opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

