Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2,375.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Okta by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Okta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of -0.61. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Okta to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Okta to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $64,040.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $141,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,819 shares of company stock worth $40,579,166 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

