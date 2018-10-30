Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $408.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 22,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $431,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 49,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $968,360.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,296 over the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.