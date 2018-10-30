Oceanlab (OCL) One Day Volume Hits $8.00

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Oceanlab has a market capitalization of $498,195.00 and $8.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oceanlab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Oceanlab has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00149264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00240595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.98 or 0.09849630 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab (CRYPTO:OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

