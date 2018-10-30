OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OCFC opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 19.35%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,210,000 after purchasing an additional 619,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,043.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

