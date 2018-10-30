Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $217,000 in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.