Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 4,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.52%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

