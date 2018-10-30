NV5 Global (NVEE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVEE. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 119,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $956.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $15,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $827,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,289.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,645 shares of company stock worth $15,972,408. 25.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

