Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,856 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

