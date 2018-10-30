NutriSystem (NTRI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. NutriSystem updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 711,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,839. NutriSystem has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.