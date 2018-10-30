NutriSystem (NTRI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. NutriSystem updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 711,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,839. NutriSystem has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

