NutriSystem (NTRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.5-134.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.71 million.

NASDAQ:NTRI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 711,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,839. NutriSystem has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered NutriSystem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

