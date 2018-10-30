Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lessened its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,213,000 after buying an additional 900,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,068,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,263,000 after buying an additional 392,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after buying an additional 240,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 657,294 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 551,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $441,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,204 shares of company stock worth $1,974,724. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

