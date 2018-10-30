Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Nuggets has a market cap of $0.00 and $164.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00149292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00241520 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.47 or 0.09794053 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

