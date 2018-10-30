Nuformix (NFX) Trading Up 8.9%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 1,421,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

