Nucor (NUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nucor saw its profits jump year over year in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nucor is committed to expand production capabilities, which is likely to drive profits and strengthen position as a low-cost producer. It is also witnessing continued momentum in the automotive market. The company is focused on expanding its foothold in the automotive space driven by strong demand. Nucor is also focused on expanding business through strategic acquisitions. However, the U.S. steel industry continues to be impacted by cheaper imports. Also, there are uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from the trade tariff. Subdued performance of the company's raw materials unit is another concern.”

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 964,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,713. Nucor has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

