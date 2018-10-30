Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Position Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Novocure by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoram Palti sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $43,447.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

