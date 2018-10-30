Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 83.32% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

