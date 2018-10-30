Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 106.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $297,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 89.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,968,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,504 shares of company stock worth $82,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.