Northern Trust Corp Has $22.04 Million Stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Cotiviti worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cotiviti by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cotiviti alerts:

COTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.48.

Cotiviti stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Cotiviti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotiviti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.