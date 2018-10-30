Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Stake Raised by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 296.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 136.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $2,372,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock worth $5,639,698. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.