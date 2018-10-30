Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Trading Down 8.6%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 6,121,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,782,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

