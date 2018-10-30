North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ResMed by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 174,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

ResMed stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $298,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $1,468,482 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

