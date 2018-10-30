North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in IBM (IBM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth about $215,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in IBM by 54.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 12.4% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in IBM by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in IBM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $1,665,204.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a “$149.24” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

IBM stock opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. IBM has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.