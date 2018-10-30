Norman Guadagno Sells 4,294 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Norman Guadagno sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Guadagno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carbonite alerts:

On Tuesday, September 4th, Norman Guadagno sold 12,402 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $508,854.06.

Shares of CARB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. Carbonite Inc has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carbonite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,067,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carbonite by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carbonite in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.