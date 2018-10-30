Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

