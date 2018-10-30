Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “$2.37” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 47,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.30. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

