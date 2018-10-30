Norbord Inc (OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.90.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other Norbord news, insider Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.50, for a total value of C$341,250.00.

Norbord stock opened at C$32.29 on Thursday. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$31.87 and a 1-year high of C$58.92.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.13. Norbord had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The business had revenue of C$912.46 million during the quarter.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

