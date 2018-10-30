Nomura Raises Intel (INTC) Price Target to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Nomura from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

INTC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

