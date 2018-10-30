Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.60 ($6.51).

A number of research firms have commented on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

