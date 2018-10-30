NN (NNBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.55

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 6071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew S. Heiter acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,762.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Holder acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,352.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,450 shares of company stock worth $103,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NN by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in NN by 20.4% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 740,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NN by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

