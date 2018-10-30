Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $231,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $42,424.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $636,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,973,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

Shares of CME traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $135.61 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

